By Mukwima Chilala

The joint law enforcement Agencies and Lawyers representing embattled journalist Faith Musonda have remained tight lipped over details pertaining to her arrest.

According to sources, Ms. Musonda was on Monday arrested by a joint team from the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC on fresh allegations of having property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

She infamously become the center of media attention after police discovered K65 million and US$57,000 cash in a house purportedly to be hers in new Kasama about three months ago.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed with Millennium radio saying Ms. Musonda is still in police custody but could not give more details of the matter as it is in the hands of other investigative wings.

Meanwhile Ms. Musonda’s lawyer Jonas Zimba referred the matter back to the police saying lawyers work according to instructions and he had no instructions to make a comment.