POLICE CONFIRMS THE ARREST OF FORMER FIRST LADY

POLICE CONFIRMS THE ARREST OF FORNER FIRST LADY

POLICE have jointly formally charged and arrested the former First Lady Esther Lungu aged 66, James Phiri aged 49, Lee Chisulo aged 31, Kapambwe Lungu aged 42 and Catherine Banda aged 30 all of Lusaka for three counts of Theft of Motor vehicle contrary to section 281(a) (2) of chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects have also been charged and arrested with one count of Theft of a Certificate of Title for a property seating on stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977 in Libala South.

Mrs. Lungu has also been charged and arrested for the offence of Possession of Property Believed to be Proceeds of Crime contrary to section 71 (1) (a) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

All the suspects are currently detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer