POLICE CONFISCATE 200KGS OF INDUSTRIAL SUGAR FROM RWANDESE NATIONAL IN LUSAKA

Police in Lusaka have confiscated more than two-hundred kilograms of Kafue Industrial sugar from a suspected Rwandese national in Chipata compound.



Police Deputy Spokesperson DANNY MWALE has told ZNBC News that the items were discovered during an operation conducted by officers from CHELSTONE police this morning.



Mr. MWALE said the operation was conducted after a tip off from the public who noticed suspicious activities around the house.

He said the industrial sugar which is being repackaged is not fit for human consumption.