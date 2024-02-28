Police confiscate 72 firearms from residence of French movie star Alain Delon

The French police confiscated 72 firearms and more than 3,000 bullets from the residence of renowned actor Alain Delon.

The actor had a shooting range at their home in Douchy-Montcorbon, which is about 135km (84 miles) south of Paris.

The prosecutors said that Mr. Delon did not have permission to have a gun.

The actor, who was 88 years old, was a famous star in the old days of French movies. He was well known for playing tough characters in movies like The Samurai and Borsalino.

On Tuesday, a court official went to Mr. Delon’s home and saw a weapon, so they asked a judge for permission to search the place.

The celebrity has been sick in recent years after having a stroke in 2019 and another serious illness, not mentioned in French media.

The news about his family breaking up is also being talked about a lot in France.

His three children have told the media about their complaints and problems with each other by saying mean things, blaming each other, taking legal action, and secretly recording conversations.

The most recent legal arguments were about Mr. Delon’s medical care. Last month, a court-authorized doctor checked his health, but his findings were immediately disputed by the children.

Last year, his children complained about his former assistant, Hiromi Rollin.

They say the Japanese film production assistant bullied their father. Her lawyer said that the things people accused her of are not true.

Mr Delon was last seen in public when he received a special award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

In September 2019, he went to the funeral of his friend and fellow famous actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris.