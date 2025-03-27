Police constable arrested for corruption and drug dealing



On 24 March 2025, a 34-year-old Constable, employed as a court orderly at the George Magistrates Court, was apprehended by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit in George. He faces charges of corruption and drug trafficking.





Investigations revealed that since 2022, the officer, stationed at the George Magistrates Court, had been involved in drug dealing and corrupt activities. The suspect allegedly accepted payments for his services and smuggled drugs into the court’s holding cells for prisoners.





At the time of his arrest, authorities discovered 11 mandrax tablets, one packet of cannabis, and R300 in illicit payment in his possession.