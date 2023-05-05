POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATIONS INTO FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU’S US$400,000 ‘SAFE CUSTODY’ ADMISSION.
Police investigations into former first lady Esther Lungu’s admission that she gave US$400,000 to her niece, Catherine Banda, for safe-keeping a month after the August 12, 2021 general election have persisted.
Police deputy public relations officer, Danny Mwale has told ZNBC TV that police have since recorded a statement from Catherine Banda, 30, in connection with the eyebrow-raising matter.
In her statement to the police on Wednesday, Esther said she got three motor vehicles and a certificate of title from Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter, Furhan Patel, because they were given US$300,000 out of US$400,000 by Catherine Banda, which they failed to pay back at the time the former first lady wanted her money in August 2022.
Rest easy Esther Lungu. No one gets jailed for corruption in Zambia. You are in very safe hands. I am sure a lot of your relatives and husband’s side chicks are hoarding on to millions of USD in their homes.
Can you imagine that ECL has a better corruption conviction rate for corruption than Hakainde after 2 years in office?
Zambia Police ??
What are you investigating?? The country and the world was subjected to your antics at former President Lungu’s house telling us that Mrs Lungu had stolen motor vehicles.. A ‘battalion’ was at the 6th Republican President’s house , even using a grinder to break the locks of the gate!