POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATIONS INTO FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU’S US$400,000 ‘SAFE CUSTODY’ ADMISSION.

Police investigations into former first lady Esther Lungu’s admission that she gave US$400,000 to her niece, Catherine Banda, for safe-keeping a month after the August 12, 2021 general election have persisted.

Police deputy public relations officer, Danny Mwale has told ZNBC TV that police have since recorded a statement from Catherine Banda, 30, in connection with the eyebrow-raising matter.

In her statement to the police on Wednesday, Esther said she got three motor vehicles and a certificate of title from Elizabeth Phiri and her daughter, Furhan Patel, because they were given US$300,000 out of US$400,000 by Catherine Banda, which they failed to pay back at the time the former first lady wanted her money in August 2022.