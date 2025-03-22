WE ARE DOING IT FOR BLESSED



Police Crack Down on Kamwala South Junkies – 47 Arrested in Early Morning Raid



The FOX Newspaper



Kamwala South residents woke up to the sight of armed police and council officers sweeping through the market in a dramatic early morning raid that saw 47 suspected junkies arrested. The operation, conducted in the early hours of today, targeted criminal gangs believed to be behind a string of robberies and violent crimes in the area.





The crackdown comes in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of 16-year-old Blessed, a tragic reminder of the terror inflicted by these criminal elements. Her brutal death has become a rallying cry for justice, driving local authorities to take aggressive action against the rising threat of drug-fueled violence.





“Tears may dry, but the memory of Blessed’s death remains fresh. We will stop at nothing to bring peace and security to our community. No stone will be left unturned, no junkie will be spared. We’re doing this for Blessed,” declared Hon. Mainda Simataa, Kamwala Ward Councillor.





The suspects, many visibly intoxicated, were rounded up and taken into custody. Authorities have vowed to intensify patrols and increase security measures to prevent a resurgence of junkie-related violence.





Kamwala South residents have long complained about the growing menace of junkies — groups of youths high on illicit brews and drugs such as deadly spirits — who prowl the streets and markets, robbing, assaulting, and terrorizing innocent people. This latest raid signals a zero-tolerance stance from local authorities.



As the fight for justice continues, the people of Kamwala South remain united behind one message: Justice for Blessed.



#Justice4Blessed #WarOnJunkies #NoMoreTerror