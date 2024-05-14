POLICE DEMAND HERITAGE PARTY REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE OVER MANDEVU MASS RALLY

14th May, 2024

In view of the the New Heritage Party’s (NHP) intention to hold a mass rally in Mandevu on 1st June, 2024, the Zambia Police have demanded for a registration certificate for them to respond.

This is the same New Heritage Party whose President, Ms Chishala Kateka contested as Republican President in the 2021 General Elections. This is the same political party which has been invited to various State functions by the same Government.

Today, the same State through the Zambia Police Graphael Musamba led command does not know if the New Heritage Party (NHP) is a registered political party.

Laws, rules and regulations easily change in the new dawn administration especially for the opposition political parties. Nothing is consistent apart from inconsistency.

Indeed the Nation may wish to know that information has reached the Heritage Party of a plot to destabilise and kill the opposition political parties before the 2026 general elections so that President Hichilema and UPND can have a “guaranteed victory” as with the case of the current by-elections.

Patriotic right thinking Zambians must scorn and act on this open assault on their democracy using State institutions such as Police, Registrar of Societies, ACC and DEC to intimidate perceived political opponents.

NHP has since submitted a copy of the registration certificate and await for another trick from the police command. The Nation shall be informed accordingly.

Chishala Kateka

President

NHP.