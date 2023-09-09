Emmanuel Mwamba



POLICE DENY PF RALLY AGAIN

Friday, 8th September 2023

Police in Kabwe, Central Province, have refused the Opposition Patriotic Front party from holding a mass public rally.

PF Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda revealed at a press conference held at the party secretariat that the Party had notified the Police that it will hold mass public rallies in Lusaka, Kabwe, and Copperbelt.

But Police Deputy Commanding Officer of Central Province has refused to grant authority qq citing alleged security concerns.

On 4th September, PF Provincial Chairperson for Central Province, Billy Sichamba had earlier notified the Police that the Party would hold a mass public rally in Kabwe at COMET Grounds on Saturday, 16th September, 2023.

He also stated that the Party would provide Marshalls to help the Police manage the event.

But the Police have insisted that the meeting will not proceed due to security concerns.

Police recently denied the Party from holding a mass public on Muchinga Grounds in Zingalume area under Matero Constituency citing alleged security concerns.