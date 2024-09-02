Police deny terrorizing residents in Petauke in search of Jay Jay Banda

Police deny terrorizing residents in Petauke in search of Jay Jay



THE Zambia Police Service has described as false and misleading social media reports claiming that a group of police officers from Service Headquarters and Eastern Division have been terrorizing villagers and harassing citizens in Katete in search of Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda who mysteriously disappeared from Chipata Central Hospital about a month ago.



Rae Hamoonga, the Zambia Police spokesperson said in a statement yesterday that the Zambia Police Service has always conducted its operations within the framework of the law, respecting the rights and dignity of all citizens.



Social media reports yesterday were to the effect that a horde of Zambia Police officers from both Force Headquarters and Eastern Division was terrorizing citizens in search of Jay Jay Banda, the Petauke Member of Parliament