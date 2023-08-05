Police Detain A Garden Boy Who Hacked To Death The Headmaster Of Chibuluma Secondary School Over A Dispute On K700 Salary

POLICE DETAIN KILLER GARDEN BOY

LITETA Police have detained a garden boy who hacked to death the headmaster of Chibuluma Secondary School in Mumbwa district last week.

Previous Mukonka fled Mumbwa after gruesomely killing Faiten Gasi over a dispute on K700 salary he was demanding for hai services as a garden boy.

It has been reported that Mukonka went to the deceased’s house and after an argument, he picked a machete and repeatedly hacked Gasi’s shoulder and head killing hims instantly.

Mukonka then took to his heels and vanished from the area.

However, the run away killer was discovered in the bushes of Liteta by a Zambia National Service officer who had gone to buy a piece of land yesterday.

As the officer was been shown the land demarcations by the seller, he noticed a man that idly stood under a shrub where he was hiding.

After interrogations, the officer discovered that he was talking to a killer on the run after which he handed to Liteta Police Station where is is currently detained.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba