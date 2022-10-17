Police detain boxing legend Joseph Chingangu for attempting to steal car mirrors at church crusade venue

Police detain Chingangu for attempting to steal car mirrors at church crusade venue

ONCE-upon-a-time boxing sensation Joseph ‘No Pressure’ Chingangu is currently weeping like an inconsolable baby in the detention cells of Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka where he is detained for attempting to steal side mirrors from a vehicle parked at a church crusade venue in Lusaka.

After hanging his boxing gloves almost 10 years ago, the former African Boxing Union heavyweight boxing champion launched a criminal career of petty thieving that has earned him savage mob beatings as well as an 18-month jail term back in 2018.

In the latest episode of his delinquent activities, Chingangu targeted to steal side mirrors of a police vehicle parked at Lusakasa Grounds opposite Libala Secondary School where the Seventh Day Adventist Church was having a crusade around 02:00 hours.

The officers had been stationed there to guard the equipment at the end of every evening crusade session.

Unknown to Chingangu was that two alert female officers where in the vehicle when he arrived and started attempting to harvest the mirrors.

The cops immediately alighted from the vehicle and apprehended the former national heavyweight champion.

On being caught, Chingangu requested to be prayed for but with the SDA crusade conveners snoring in their various beds and nowhere in sight, the cops graciously marched the former ABU champion to Kabwata Police Station and detained him.

Police sources tell Kalemba that it has had to take combined efforts of officers on duty to get the boxing legend to stop crying in detention.

The sources say between sobs, the 56-year old who is two younger than Zambia has been saying he is innocent and not feeling well.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration.

Kalemba