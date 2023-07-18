POLICE DETAIN DOG OWNER OVER DEATH OF MAN

POLICE have detained a 50 year old resident of Northrise in Ndola whose dogs allegedly mauled to death an unidentified man.

Musonda Kayombo was arrested after it was established that the three dogs that caused the death of the victim.

Mr Kayombo is in police custody with charges of manslaughter while his dogs have been gunned down.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the police received a report from Alex Njovu that he had found a dead man lying in a ditch near the junction between Kalewa road and James Phiri road in Northrise area.

Copperbelt Province Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the deceased was found with multiple dog bites all over his body.

Mr Mweemba said officers who rushed to the scene observed that the deceased had his throat completely ripped among other injuries.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the reporter was coming from his home in Nkwazi going for work at around 06:00 hours and when he reached the above mentioned place he found the body of a male adult lying in a pool of blood and he rushed to the police station to report the matter,”he said.

He said the deceased’s clothes and slippers were found in the drainage a few meters away from where the body was found.

Mwebantu