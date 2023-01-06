Police detain Fewdays Ntambi for Social Media LIVE discussion of the current Load-shedding

Chililabombwe Police station yesterday arrested and detained Patriotic Front Official Fewdays Ntambi for going live on his Facebook page and speaking about the current Load shedding being experienced in the country.

According to reliable sources and video before it was pulled down, the accused has been slapped with disseminating fake information.

“Yesterday Ntambi was picked up by the police stating that his live social media was misleading to the public and after spending a night in the detention he accepted the charge of unlawful assembly and the accused’s wife paid the admission of gult on behalf of the husband to the everyone’s surprised we instructions to detain Ntambi waiting police investigations. But let me tell you this a man named Collins a UPND official came and reported Ntambi for disseminating fake information but from here we don’t have much we can do for this young man”

And the wife (name withheld) confirmed that her Husband Ntambi is still in police detention despite paying the admission of gult. When asked why the husband is still detained Mrs Ntambi says the police officers said his matter is very serious and they are conducting further investigations.

Details are that in his live video Mr Ntambi a small business owner like any other Zambian was lamenting on the on going load shedding and how it is and will negatively impact the economy of poor Zambians.

On 4th January, 2023 Zambians woke up to a rude shock from ZESCO increasing its load-shedding hours from 6 hours to 12 hours which in actual sense is 15 hours.