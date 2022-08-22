POLICE DETAIN LAWYER MUKUKA.

Police in Livingstone have detained lawyer Philip Mukuka for allegedly attempting to rape and murder a fellow learned lawyer.

Mukuka allegedly attempted to rape 30-year-old Enia Kaingu after a drinking spree a fortnight ago.

Confirming the detention of Mukuka, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said investigations into the matter are still on going.

“Remember, he was supposed to have been brought last Wednesday, but his lawyer (Isaac Masonga asked to have him brought on Monday). He was brought and we have charged him with attempted rape and murder and he has since been detained in our cells (at Livingstone Central Police Station). Investigations are still on going,” Hamoonga said.

Mukuka allagedly attempted to rape Kaingu after a drinking spree at Dry-Manzi, Bee-Hive and later at Royal Livingstone Hotel.

He according to a statement by Kaingu made known to The Mast by a police source did drive Kaingu into a bushy World Heritage Site to a place near the Gorge Swing Expedition area after the Victoria Falls Power Station where he attempted to rape her before she fled and fell in a shallow ravine losing her cell phone in the process.

Kangu is said to have walked over two to three kilometres to a paramilitary police camp naked where she was assisted with a wrapper by female police officers after Mukuka left her in the Buffalo infested forest.

Police have since recovered her cell phone, skirt and shoes from the site and have also impounded Mukuka’s black Range Rover Discovery.

