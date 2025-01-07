POLICE DETAIN MUMBI PHIRI AT IBEX HILL POLICE STATION
The Zambia Police has detained former Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General, Mumbi Phiri.
The Police are accusing Mumbi Phiri of aggravated robbery charge.
Mumbi is detained at Ibex Hill Police Station in Lusaka and is expected to be transported to Kawambwa soon.
This woman is very stupid and stubborn. She alarmed the situation in Kawambwa that Makozo Chikote had pre-marked ballots. She did not learn anything during the time she was in cells
Hakainde, stop this nonsense right now.
Why have you not arrested Mike Mposha for his illegal activities in Kawambwa? That bye election was full of illegality and crime was committed by ministers and cadres. Why arrest those that were pointing out this crime?
Stop using the police force as if it belongs to you and your party alone.
You failed to break Mumbi the first time, you will fail again.
For the first time in our history, Zambia has so many refugees abroad because of your oppression. I pray the justice system clears this woman of these unjust charges.
What is wrong with you??
Just pray you never leave office.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Self imposed refugees running away from the Law because of crimes they committed. Lungu and PF caused this country to be cursed.
Here we go again!!! The UPND at it!!