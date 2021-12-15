By Oliver Chisenga

PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda has been detained at Chelston police station in Lusaka.

Nakacinda who was summoned earlier in the day has since been warned and cautioned for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema

On Tuesday, Nakacinda told journalists at the Lusaka High Court that he had information that President Hichilema had been meeting judges and telling them how to handle certain cases.

Later, police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed Nakacinda’s detention.

“Police in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from Raphael Mangani Nakachinda aged 43 of farm number 1794 Kafue district. This in regard to the statement he issued at High Court grounds on December 13, 2021 and the interview he had on one of the radio stations in Lusaka,” said Mwale. “He has been warned and cautioned for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. He is currently detained in Police custody.

He is being represented by lawyers Jonas Zimba and George Chisanga.

Earlier, there was a commotion when suspected UPND cadres attacked a group of PF officials and cadres, damaging their cars in full view of police officers.

A number of PF officials among them businessman Chrispin Chiinda were assaulted.

Realising that the suspected cadres had invaded their territory, police swang into action and chased the cadres who sped off in a minibus.

About 30 minutes later, the cadres returned with bloody faces.

The Mast