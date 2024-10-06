POLICE DETAIN OVER 50 LUSAKA ESTATE AGENTS



Lusaka- Saturday, 5th October 2024



The Zambia Police on Friday swung into action and detained over 50 estate agents based in Lusaka, accusing them of practicing illegally.



The Police have disclosed that the entire process was funded and supported by the Zambia Institute of Estate Agents (ZIEA), who gave them names and addresses of the “illegal” estate agents.



ZIEA is demanding that estate agents pay annual registration fees of K30,000 per practicing certificate.



Further, the estate agents in the informal sector have to join the association and wait for a minimum period of 3 years before their licences can be considered or issued.



A check at various police stations found the estate agents detained.



ZIEA is a statutory body enacted by an Act of Parliament, The Estate Agents Act No 21 of 2000.



It has the mandate to register estate agents and to regulate the practice and business of estate agents in Zambia.



The informal estate agents have cried foul, that ZIEA was restricting the space by putting up punitive fees and long waiting period.