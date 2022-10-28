Police detain sodomy acused journalist

POLICE in Lusaka have detained sodomy-accused journalist Sylvester Kaumba after handing himself in this morning.

Following a police statement that Kaumba was on the run after being accused of sodomising a mentally challenged person, the 39-year old Kaumba presented himself before the police today at 10:00hours.

Kaumba, a freelance journalist who resides in Kamwala South area in Lusaka had yesterday told #Kalemba in a phone conversation that it was not true that he was on the run and was actually in high spirit.

“I am not on the run; I know there is that issue that is all over social media but I have deliberately kept quiet. I am in touch with the police but for now, I don’t want to say on whether I am guilty or not,” he said.

Zambia Police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale confirmed that a warn and caution statement has been recorded for the suspect.

And that Kaumba is currently in police custody.

Moses Makwaya

Kalemba