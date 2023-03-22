POLICE DETAIN SUSPECT WHO SCAMMED SINAZONGWE COUNCIL REGARDING OVER HALF A MILLION KWACHA

By Michael Nyumbu

POLICE in Lusaka have reportedly arrested Pricca Earth Moving Institute Director identified as Preston Hamweene for scamming Sinazongwe Council, money amounting to over K500, 000.

Reliable sources have exclusively told Byta FM Zambia that Hamweene together with another officer at TEVETA have been arrested for the offense of forging documents and successfully training over 60 students under CDF bursaries from Sinazongwe constituency.

The Institute between September and November last year managed to get a contract and went ahead to train students under CDF despite warnings from TEVETA.

TEVETA recently disowned Pricca Earth Moving Institute which trained students under CDF bursaries without being recognized.

When information emerged, the Sinazongwe local authority claimed that the school was registered and the due process was followed when selecting to train the students.

However, efforts to get confirmation of arrest by the Zambia Police Service proved futile by press time as Deputy Public Relations officer Danny Mwale was unreachable.

