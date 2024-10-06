POLICE DETAIN THREE PEOPLE AMONG THEM FORMER KASAMA MP KELVIN SAMPA FOR OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCES



POLICE STATEMENT: Case of Obtaining Money by False Pretences Involving USD 80,000



Lusaka, October 5, 2024-The Zambia Police Service has detained three suspects in connection with a case of obtaining money by false pretences amounting to USD 80,000. The victim, identified as Mr. Satoshi Sakamoto, a 62-year-old Japanese national and businessman, lodged a complaint against Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Sampa, a Zambian businessman, alleging that Mr. Sampa, acting together with unknown accomplices, fraudulently obtained the money under the pretext of facilitating the sale of gold.



According to the complaint, between August and September 2024, Mr. Sakamoto was approached by Mr. Sampa through a mutual acquaintance, Mr. Kunihiro Fugishima, a Japanese-Tanzanian national. Mr. Fugishima invited Mr. Sakamoto to Zambia to purchase gold on a cash basis, claiming that Mr. Sampa had access to individuals selling refined gold. After withdrawing USD 80,000 from his bank account in Japan, Mr. Sakamoto traveled to Tanzania, where he handed over the money to Mr. Fugishima, who later withdrew it and came with it to Zambia.



Upon arrival in Zambia, the complainant and his partner met with Mr. Sampa, who introduced them to alleged gold sellers. A demonstration of the gold’s authenticity was carried out at their hotel, but negotiations fell through. Later, Mr. Sampa convinced Mr. Sakamoto that the gold sellers were dangerous criminals and advised him to hand over the money for safekeeping. Mr. Sakamoto complied and gave Mr. Sampa the entire sum of USD 80,000. However, the transaction was never completed, and attempts by the complainant to retrieve his money were met with excuses.



After numerous delays and failed promises by Mr. Sampa to return the money, Mr. Sakamoto and his partner left and returned to Zambia on September 28, 2024. Mr. Sampa then claimed that the money was locked in a safe, the keys to which were held by a third party named Mr. Omer Oscar, who was allegedly unavailable. Upon legal intervention, Mr. Sampa agreed to open the safe on October 3, 2024, but it was discovered that the contents were fake USD 100 notes and paper cuttings. The matter was promptly reported to the police.



The suspects, Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Sampa (42), residing in Meanwood Ibex, Lusaka; Mr. Kunihiro Fugishima (53), Japanese-Tanzanian national; and Mr. Martin Mabo (38), of Chadleigh, Lusaka, who posed as a fake witness, have since been detained. A search of Mr. Sampa’s vehicle revealed a safe containing 49 pieces of fake USD 100 notes and paper cuttings. Further searches at Mr. Sampa’s residence in Ibex Hill yielded no additional results.



The suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. Warn and caution statements will be recorded, and formal arrests will follow for the offense of obtaining money by false pretences.



The Zambia Police Service assures the public that such cases of fraud will be thoroughly investigated, and the suspects will be brought to justice.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER