Police Detain Unruly PF Cadres, Stressing Importance Of Peaceful Politics

POLICE DETAIN UNRULY PF CADRES, STRESSING IMPORTANCE OF PEACFUL POLITICS
THE Zambia Police Service has apprehended and detained eight unruly members of the Patriotic Front PF at the Party’s Secretariat on Panganani Road.
The incident, which occurred yesterday, around 18:00 hours, has sparked conversations about the need for peaceful politics in the nation.
The chain of events began when a group of Patriotic Front cadres gathered at their party’s secretariat.
What should have been a peaceful political gathering quickly escalated into a chaotic scene.
Party members became unruly, and their actions threatened to cause a breach of peace.
Quick to respond to the situation, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said alert police officers managed to apprehend eight of the troublemakers, effectively diffusing the tension at the party secretariat.
These individuals were detained for the offense of “Conduct
