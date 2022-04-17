Police detain wildlife officer who shot dead 2 people in Pemba

Police in Southern Province have detained an officer from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife who shot dead two people and injured another two while putting down murderous elephants in Pemba district.

This has been confirmed by Southern Province police commanding officer Alfred Nawa who revealed that an AK 47 rifle loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition was used in the shooting.

Nawa identified the two deceased as Margaret Siamutete aged 14 and Phebias Haboongo, 34, who died upon reaching Batoka Rural Health Centre while Moses Sichindele, 20, and Pedicle Shanoni, 30, are currently admitted to Choma General Hospital.

“Wildlife officers and police tracked the two elephants that earlier killed Veronica Halupa aged 60 of Sibilishokwe village in Cooma chiefdom. This happened when she went to draw water from the hand pump and on her way back she met the two elephants which later attacked her and killed her,” Nawa explained. “So police and wildlife officers tracked these animals and found them in Simanyanga village in Pemba district where they killed them from. After the two animals were killed, the mob scrumbled for meat but in the process of protecting the trophy, the wildlife officer whose name is withheld lost control of his firearm and ended up falling down and shot at the crowd.”

Kalemba