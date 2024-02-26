POLICE DISBAND SERENJE YOUTHS ILLEGALLY COLLECTING TOLL FEES

Police in Serenje have disbanded a road check point where some youths from Chief Muchinda’s Palace had established and were illegally collecting between K1,500 and K2,500 from each truck driver.

Central Province Commissioner Charity Munganga has revealed to Byta FM that this follows information recived in the area.

Munganga says following the reports, Police held a meeting with Senior Chief Muchinda, his Advisor and Secretary on wednesday, where the Chief promised that the youths involved would be withdrawn from the Palace immediately.

The Police Comissioner, however, says a check by the officers on Sunday revealed that the youths were still illegally collecting money contrary to the Chief’s assurance.

Munganga says the barrier has since been removed and youths advised to engange Ministry of Mines and the police on any illegal mining activities in the area.

Police have since warned the youths of arrest should they continue engaging in illegal collection of revenue.

