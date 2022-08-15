POLICE DISPERSE PROTESTING RETIREES FROM HH’S RESIDENCE

By Darius Choonya

Police in Lusaka have dispersed dozens of retirees who wanted to seek an audience with Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema at his residence in Lusaka’s New Kasama area.

The retirees, who are among 3,524 civil servants who left the civil service through the voluntary separation programme between 1998 and 2001, camped at the community house as early as 06:00 and were told that the gathering was illegal.

In an interview with Diamond News, one of the affected retirees, Jessica Nakubaya, said they decided to camp at the community house because they are tired of waiting for their money.

But Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary in-charge of Legislative Drafting, Mwenya Kaela, said the voluntary retirees that are on the Ministry’s schedule are being paid accordingly and in accordance with the list.