KAMPYONGO ON THE WAY TO CHINSALI WITH POLICE ESCORT

BY: IP

Shiwang’andu lawmaker Stephen Kampyongo has been driven to Chinsali district of Muchinga province for possible formal arrest following a warn and caution recorded by police on Wednesday.

Mr. Kampyongo’s lawyer Leon Lemba has told muvi tv news that his client is currently being driven to Chinsali as indicated earlier by police although says this action was done without the presence of his lawyers no his family members which he says is against the law.

He has emphasized that the danger of such is fear that an evil act may occur in the process more especially that there was a propaganda about two weeks ago in which insinuated that his client was about for commit suicide when infact not.

Mr. Lemba says a suspect has the right to be protected and ensure that all the movements are done at least with the support of either his lawyers even one or two the family members for sucurity purposes.

He has also announced that his client is likely to be arrested together with other three suspects who were summoned by and questioned by police last week.

Mr. Lemba is however, hopeful that justice will be granted in favour of his client on grand that the case at hand is both bondable and bailable provided there will be no abrogation of the law along the law like it has happened in the recent pasts such as in the case of Davies Chama and his co-accused who spent more than a week in police cells.

The Police vehicle left Chelstone Police at 02:50 hours.