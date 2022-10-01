POLICE DROPS CASE; MAN IN MINDOLO WOMEN [email protected] VIDEO NOT MENTALLY ILL

POLICE in Kitwe have dropped the charge of having carnal knowledge of a person with mental illness on the three Mindolo women because the man at the centre of the case is of sound mind.

Thandiwe Phiri, 34, Kangwa Chembeye and Mary Mugala were arrested last month after a video of them having sex with a man was leaked online.

Initially, it was thought that the man was mentally challenged but those that know him said he was just fine, with his only problem being that he drinks too much alcohol and sometimes fails to take care of his appearance.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail