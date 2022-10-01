POLICE DROPS CASE; MAN IN MINDOLO WOMEN [email protected] VIDEO NOT MENTALLY ILL
POLICE in Kitwe have dropped the charge of having carnal knowledge of a person with mental illness on the three Mindolo women because the man at the centre of the case is of sound mind.
Thandiwe Phiri, 34, Kangwa Chembeye and Mary Mugala were arrested last month after a video of them having sex with a man was leaked online.
Initially, it was thought that the man was mentally challenged but those that know him said he was just fine, with his only problem being that he drinks too much alcohol and sometimes fails to take care of his appearance.
Credit: Zambia Daily Mail
Isn’t it still an offence to produce pornographic material?
Olo we are now going the Mary Chirwa way of not prosecuting these offences?
I thought there was the charge of producing pornographic material for public consumption?