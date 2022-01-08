By Mike Mwansa

THE rise in political violence as observed in some areas and some videos posted on social media is detrimental to the reputation of the UPND, says former ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba.

Mwamba adds that since law enforcers such as the police are only focusing on old political cases and not attending to new ones it is embarrassing to President Hakainde Hichilema who wants a fresh start.

“The rise of political violence that occurred in Chilenge recently, the one that occurred against our leaders at Chelston police, also you have seen some videos trending on social media from Kasama, and another one from Senanga where UPND cadres are associated; for me, this is detrimental to the reputation of the UPND because they were voted on the understanding that they will stop this political violence that cadres will not behave above the law,” he told The Mast in an interview to review 2021. “We have not seen any arrests or suspects arraigned before the courts of law for the violence in Chelston, Kabwata and Senanga. If you see the police just focusing on old cases and not attending to these cases, then they are embarrassing their President who says he wants a fresh start. He wants to stop political violence and doesn’t want to see state institutions act in a partisan manner.”

Mwamba described the year 2021 as extremely bad economically and politically historical.

“It’s been a momentous and historical year. Zambia made history once again when the people elected a leader from the opposition and the incumbent accepted defeat and handed over power to an opposition leader. This was good for Zambia and for Africa,” he said.

Mwamba was however quick to note that the year was economically bad, attributing this to high unemployment rate among youths.

He was nevertheless optimistic that this year the new government would focus on recovering the economy.

“The year economically was extremely bad because the last five years, I think, have not been favourable to our country. We have suffered droughts, and we have suffered floods, the COVID-19 pandemic now two years in a row, high unemployment rate, grappling with foreign and local debt which made life extremely difficult for our people,” Mwamba noted. “We hope that as we go into the New Year, the new government should focus on economic recovery. They should stop politicking. They should abandon politics that are petty-driven to destroy political opponents. I think the new government’s focus should be on recovering the economy. The economy should be put on space so that our people can be employed, our entrepreneurs can have opportunities to work.”

And Mwamba called on government to rethink on the debt swap for civil servants.

“And I hope that this new government will reflect on the debt swap that civil servants agreed with the public service workers’ unions. Unions legally agreed with the government on the debt swap for their members. I pray that the government will implement the debt swap,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwamba attributed the PF’s humiliating defeat by the UPND to many factors.

“The purpose of loss of power by the PF has many factors. It is not just one single factor. I think now the factors have been established. Factor number one, the state of the economy, the high rate of unemployment especially among youths who were the majority voters,” he explained. “You know why that is important? Because even if you told them that you have done schools, we have done roads, we have done bridges, that made no sense to them because what they want is a job for themselves and their livelihood. It doesn’t matter what you have done. It doesn’t matter the miracles of airports, roads, bridges and hospitals. It doesn’t matter to the young people.”

Mwamba cited other factors about the former ruling party which annoyed Zambians.

“The young people want a job and they want support for their entrepreneurship ideas. And for those in schools they want free education up to university and college. So their needs were separate,” said Mwamba. “Of course there were other factors like cadreism and how people rejected that and they wanted sanity in bus stops and bus stations. Our people rejected impunity and arrogance where they saw that some people were not subject to the law.”