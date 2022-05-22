BODY EXHUMED AND POSTMORTEM UNDERWAY: NOW YOU KNOW WHY THAT FAKE APOLOGY
Police Exhume Body of Obed Kasongo
Obed Kasongo,a NDC National Youth Chairperson who died shortly after the Roan by-election in 2019 had his body Exhumed and a fresh autopsy conducted last Friday.
Kasongo was allegedly attacked and robbed of his phones and a sum of K15,000.00. He is said to have died two weeks later in May 2019 from the said injuries sustained during the attack.
Howver, an autopsy report conducted before his burial in Luanshya showed that he died of hypertension and severe Malaria.
The Police have Exhumed the body as some NDC members at the time said the Autopsy Report was a total fabrication which the party was committed to strive to disprove.
Kabushi MP, Bowman Lusambo and other party cadres was accused of being involved in the attack at the time.
On Saturday, Lusambo tendered in an apology to President Hakainde Hichilema seeking forgiveness if he had injured the Head of State in words or practice of his politics.
But how will they link Lusambo to this murder?
They better have credible witnesses otherwise the state will be sued big time.
If the autopsy says cause of death is not malaria or hypertension, will the Pathologist that gave a “wrong” report be disciplined?
It’s good this case has been reopened. The murderers of Obed must be rounded up and locked up. Obed’s family has not seen justice in this case and they need closure!
To our able Minister of Health madam Masebo, can we procure CT scans for every District Hospital. Get Manufacturers of CT Scanners to supply directly and maintain! Don’t buy hospital machinery without maintenance plan! All cases of Head injury should be subjected to CT Scanning. We should not wait for postmortems to make diagnosis. Intracranial hemorrhage must always be ruled out and appropriate Neurosurgical intervention made to save lives. We have too many unnecessary deaths in Zambia because of lack of appropriate diagnostics and care.
Obed was not supposed to die!
The high blood pressure with low pulse after head injury should always raise suspicion of bleeding in the head! How are health workers trained today? They don’t even know how to interpret simple vital signs! The ability to connect dots is what makes a good health worker! Not every headache means you give Panadol! Some Headaches especially those after Head Injury are RED FLAGS!