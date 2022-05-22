BODY EXHUMED AND POSTMORTEM UNDERWAY: NOW YOU KNOW WHY THAT FAKE APOLOGY

Police Exhume Body of Obed Kasongo

Obed Kasongo,a NDC National Youth Chairperson who died shortly after the Roan by-election in 2019 had his body Exhumed and a fresh autopsy conducted last Friday.

Kasongo was allegedly attacked and robbed of his phones and a sum of K15,000.00. He is said to have died two weeks later in May 2019 from the said injuries sustained during the attack.

Howver, an autopsy report conducted before his burial in Luanshya showed that he died of hypertension and severe Malaria.

The Police have Exhumed the body as some NDC members at the time said the Autopsy Report was a total fabrication which the party was committed to strive to disprove.

Kabushi MP, Bowman Lusambo and other party cadres was accused of being involved in the attack at the time.

On Saturday, Lusambo tendered in an apology to President Hakainde Hichilema seeking forgiveness if he had injured the Head of State in words or practice of his politics.