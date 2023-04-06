POLICE FIND 1,200 BAGS OF MEALIE MEAL IN MUFULIRA GARAGE

Police in Mufulira have arrested a 73-year-old man in connection with 1,200 by 25kg bags of mealie meal which were found hidden in a garage.



Copperbelt Police Commissioner PEACEWELL MWEEMBA says police received a tip off from members of the public that undisclosed number of bags of mealie meal bags were hidden at RABYA garage on Chisokone road in Mufulira’s town center.

He says the suspect has been interviewed but has failed to give satisfactory answers.



Mr MWEEMBA said the mealie meal has been seized and will be disposed off by the court.

And Mufulira District Commissioner SABOI KABIKA who visited the Garage expressed disappointment that mealie meal is being smuggled at the expense of local of the market.