Police find Pamela Chisumpa the abducted mobile money agent

By
zamobserver
-
3
201

POLICE in Lusaka have made a lead into the whereabouts of the abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was abducted along Cairo road in Lusaka earlier in April this year.

Reports indicate that Ms Chisumpa together with several other girls have been found.

According to sources twelve girls were retrieved from the operation. The girls were found in a dehydrated condition.

However, police who are being led by the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba say that more time should be accorded before a statement is issued in the matter.

Pamela Chisupa in (red top) being consoled. This was after neighbors rescued her and other 12 girls that were kidnapped in Lusaka, Chalala Area this afternoon.

Pamela Chisupa is currently receiving medical attention at Sikanzwe Police Hospital! She is extremely dehydrated.

NEIGHBOURING SHOP OWNERS USED TO BE SURPRISED THAT THIS IDIOT AND HIS COLLEAGUES DAILY USED TO BUY CONDOMS AND PADS: CASE OF ABDUCTED BUT FOUND GIRLS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

  2. Good job guys, this is what a policing security wing should be all about, not on the road block looking for a small windscreen crack, but investigating real issue. We can now breath some fresh air knowing that our daughters have a team of officers to protect them. Well done bwana IG and men in uniform.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here