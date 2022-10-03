Police find Pamela Chisumpa the abducted mobile money agent

POLICE in Lusaka have made a lead into the whereabouts of the abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was abducted along Cairo road in Lusaka earlier in April this year.
Reports indicate that Ms Chisumpa together with several other girls have been found.
According to sources twelve girls were retrieved from the operation. The girls were found in a dehydrated condition.
However, police who are being led by the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba say that more time should be accorded before a statement is issued in the matter.
A job well done ZP.
Good job guys, this is what a policing security wing should be all about, not on the road block looking for a small windscreen crack, but investigating real issue. We can now breath some fresh air knowing that our daughters have a team of officers to protect them. Well done bwana IG and men in uniform.
Is it really police or the neighbour’s who rescued the girls and police just came afterwards? Conflicting stories here.