Police find Pamela Chisumpa the abducted mobile money agent

POLICE in Lusaka have made a lead into the whereabouts of the abducted mobile money agent Pamela Chisumpa who was abducted along Cairo road in Lusaka earlier in April this year.

Reports indicate that Ms Chisumpa together with several other girls have been found.

According to sources twelve girls were retrieved from the operation. The girls were found in a dehydrated condition.

However, police who are being led by the Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba say that more time should be accorded before a statement is issued in the matter.

Pamela Chisupa in (red top) being consoled. This was after neighbors rescued her and other 12 girls that were kidnapped in Lusaka, Chalala Area this afternoon.

Pamela Chisupa is currently receiving medical attention at Sikanzwe Police Hospital! She is extremely dehydrated.