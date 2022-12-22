POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE FOUR SUSPECTS FOR THE BREAKIN AT MUVI TV

December 22, 2022 –

Police have formally charged and arrested four suspects with the offence of Breaking into a Building and Committing a Felony therein contrary to section 301 charpter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



The four, who include two security guards from a named security firm providing security at MUVI Television Station, have been identified as Kambani Kapila aged 43, Kampamba Mwape aged 23, Kelvin Kambila aged 22 all of Ngombe compound and Shownslous Mwanza aged 25 of Kabanana Compound.



The suspect remain in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

And Police have apprehended three more suspects in connection with the Malicious Damage to Property involving Capital Bus Services (Flash buses) which were damaged on December 18, 2022 in Lusaka



The three suspects have been identified as Barthlomel Chiwala aged 17,

Dickson Phiri aged 21 and Teddy Mwanza also aged 21 all of Mandevu compound in Lusaka.



All the four suspects are detained in custody while a manhunt for the other accomplices is still ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer