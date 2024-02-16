Police From Force Headquarters Surround Archbishop Mpundu Home

POLICE FROM FORCE HEADQUARTERS SURROUND BISHOP MPUNDU HOME.
A HEAVY PRESENCE OF POLICE OFFICERS HAVE SURROUNDED THE CATHOLIC BISHOP RESIDENCE, FEW DAYS AFTER BISHOP MPUNDU ISSUED A STATEMENT THAT PRESIDENT HH IS A ONE TERM PRESIDENT AND WE ARE UNDER DICTATORSHIP.
So nobody in Upnd is brave enough to tell Hichilema that all these things he’s doing are wrong. Power is temporary, and he will have a lot of explaining to do after he’s out of power!
Hakainde has completely lost his marbles.
He does not realise that Zambians have moved on from these draconian methods of harassment.
It is true that Hakainde is a dictator. It is also true that Hakainde is likely to be a one term president.
Let us remove this tribalist conman from office.
That is useless move police,I don’t see any reason why you can do that.
Maybe the bishop has been plotting a coup
I sometimes wonder whether some Zambians are really normal? Is it because some of them had become so much used to lawlessness in some lawless regime that it becomes difficult for them to differentiate between harassment and handling lawbreaker?
What in law do you call ANYONE who incites citizens to rise against a legitimately elected government?
And when such idiots are subjected to the due process of the law, you start blaming those who want to follow the law as brutal or dictators? STUPID IDIOTS.
This useless bishop has been on a mission. How can the police fall for something so plainly clear. He has been deployed to provoke so that he is either arrested or detained for them to say you see that is what we tell you! The intelligent thing to do is leave him alone to continue and check who is behind his arrogance.
This same Bishop spoke against PF while Hakainde was in power. At the time, he was darling of the UPND.
Now that he speaks the truth about Hakainde, you are calling him a stupid idiot.
Zambians gave you a chance to rule, and you spit in their faces. Never again. We know your true colours now.
There is more to this story than had been distorted here.
Me thinks the Emeritus Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese of the Catholic Church is as harmless as they come. He has his right and freedom to talk but not the right to be taken seriously.
Message was for bongo bongo brainless.
James you are correct.
There are few things people should know,
1. the information that the public gets on these issues is not exactly the same with what the government has, the government always has more information than us. There could be much more to what we heard or know. You remember that not long ago the same Archbishop Mpundu said HH wants to kill him, perhaps this could be a good opportunity to explain and back his allegations.
2. The Archbishop should not take things personal, to openly or secretly say that a democratically and legitimately elected President should not be allowed to go for the second term borders on treason. There is no one who is above the law, we all have the same law and there is no sacred cow when it comes to breaking the law.
3. In Democracy, we always work with two third majority because it is not possible to satisfy everyone. If the majority are satisfied and are happy, you alone or the few of you, even if you are not happy, you cannot change things. Besides that, what satisfies the Archbishop may not be satisfying to me or the other person. And what satisfies me may not be satisfying to the Archbishop and the other person, that’s how life is and we have to move on. We are nearer to 2026 now more than we were in 2021 or 2022, if HH is indeed a one term president, instead of being annoyed, people should be happy because 2026 is just around the corner. The same people who voted him in, if they don’t want him that time, they will vote him out.
4. If you are a normal person and you hear someone saying that this person should not be allowed to go for the second term, then you should get concerned because that’s not a mare statement that you can ignore. It’s worth finding out more, whom was he telling not to allow HH to go for the second term? Was he telling Mwamba, was he telling the Soldiers?
5. These things are very simple, when Father Bwalya was still a serving Priest and decided to join politics, he had to forego the Priesthood. Maybe the Archbishop can do the same, moreover he is already a retired man and has all the time to participate freely in politics. Otherwise there is no need of creating this artificial tension between the Archbishop and the government.
6. Let’s avoid bringing the name of the President in disrepute even in matters where he not involved.