POLICE FRUSTRATE MUNIR ZULU IN HIS ATTEMPT TO REPORT FAKE GRADE 12 RESULTS

Police in Lusaka today refused to accept a complaint from Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu over his alleged fake Grade 12 Certificate which has been widely shared on social media.

Mr. Zulu who initially attempted to report the matter at Chelstone Police Station at 11:30 hours was referred to Police Force Headquarters.

He has accused the losing UPND candidate for Lumezi Constituency in the August polls McDonald Phiri of circulating the alleged fake grade 12 certificate.

Addressing Journalists after spending over an hour with the Chelstone Commanding Officer explaining the matter, Mr. Zulu said the Police had refused to accept his report because it was a sensitive matter that needed the attention of force headquarters.

Mr. Zulu who later proceeded to Force headquarters was advised by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga to report the matter to Lusaka Central Police Division as the matter could not be handled at force headquarters.