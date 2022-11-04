POLICE GETS TOUGH ON LUSAKA JUNKIES/GANGS

By Chileshe Mwango

Following a spate of reported hooliganism in various communities believed to be committed by some gangs otherwise known as junkies, government has decided to introduce motorized and foot police patrols in all townships.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said government will not allow the country’s peace and security to be under threat by the said criminals.

Mr. Mwiimbu disclosed that in the recent past, Police have been overwhelmed with reports of attacks by the said thugs and further states that the exercise will be extended to other parts of the country.

And Mr. Mwiimbu has warned party cadres trying to take over the running of bus stations and markets to desist from doing so or risk being arrested.

Meanwhile a concerned citizen Mwamba Lumbuka has reminded the New Dawn government to desist from defending its supporters that engage in any form of animosity as was the case with the former ruling party.

Mr. Lumbuka has charged that it is such actions that culminate into the security threats being witnessed in various parts of the country.

