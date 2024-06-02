POLICE GUN DOWN FOUR ARMED CRIMINALS, INCLUDING FORMER POLICE RESERVE OFFICER

June 1, 2024

Police in Lusaka have gunned down four suspected armed criminals who include a 44-year-old former Police Reserve officer.

The former Reserve Police officer was identified as Felix Mwanja of Makeni Villa.

The suspects, who were using a Toyota IST bearing registration number AIC 3824 which was covered with mud, fired at Police officers who intercepted them around 01:00 hours along 70-70 road in Kanyama compound area.

Police officers responded with equal force which resulted in the four suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital where they were all pronounced dead.

Police recovered a shotgun with five rounds of ammunitions among other offensive weapons and the motor vehicle has been impounded for further investigations.

On May 31, 2024 around 15:00 hours, Police recorded a report of aggravated robbery were suspected armed criminals attacked a named shop owner in Lusaka’s Mungule area. The same suspecs, while armed with a shortgun and other offensive weapons, are also alleged to have attacked another shop owner in Garden compound where undisclosed amount of money and groceries were stolen.

The same gang of suspects is alleged to have attacked a 22-year-old Indian National of Makeni Villa and robbed him of money amounting to K47,000. The incident is said to have occurred on September 21, 2023 around 16:00 hours along Castle road in Makeni area.

The four bodies are in the mortuary awaiting for formal identification, postmortem and burial.

Investigations have heightened.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer