Police have arrested Saboi for being in possession of counterfeit notes amounting to K17,600

SABOI ARRESTED

…. for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to K17, 600

August 1, 2023

Police in Mazabuka have arrested and charged M/Saboi Saboi for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to Seventeen Thousand and Six hundred kwacha.

This occurred on July 29, 2023 around 19:30 hours in Kabobola market of Mazabuka.

This followed after Police received a complaint from Hildah Mboloma aged 45 of Kabobola compound a marketeer at Kabobola market, that M/Saboi Saboi of Mumbwa District purchased some sweet potatoes for K20 using a suspected K100 counterfeit note.

She gave him K80 as change, and as she was about to put the K100 note in the cash bag, she got suspicious and informed her other fellow marketeers.

It was at that point that the suspect, M/Saboi Saboi was apprehended and brought to the Police with the said K100 note bearing serial # 224564952.

Upon being searched at the police station, the suspect was found with more K100 notes suspected to be counterfeit notes bearing the same serial numbers 224564952 amounting to K17, 600.

The suspect is detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON