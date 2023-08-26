POLICE IN FULL RIOT GEAR SEAL OFF PF RALLY VENUE
By Patricia Male
Heavy police presence in full riot gear have sealed off Muchinga grounds in Zingalume township, where the Patriotic Front is expected to hold a public rally today.
On Thursday, the Zambia Police advised the PF not to hold their rally today but instead hold it at the end September, 2023, which the former ruling party has rejected.
Speaking to journalists at Muchinga grounds this morning, PF Information and Publicity Deputy Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba argued that the suggested date by the police command would not be obeyed because the security reasons given for the rally not to go ahead is not satisfying.
Mr. Mwamba who was threatened to be arrested and his mobile phone confiscated by the ground commander in charge of the Zingalume operation for going live on social media has wondered why police have given security concerns as reason why the rally cannot proceed when about 6 heavy duty police vehicles have been deployed to Muchinga grounds.
He says the party is saddened that police have cancelled the rally and feels police could have marshaled the gathering looking at the number of officers deployed to Muchinga grounds.
PHOENIX NEWS
Those monster vehicles bought by kampyongo can now be used properly. I hope they nab some for illegal assembly. Police concerns do not necessarily have to invoke “feelings of insecurity” in Emmanuel to declare the date not suitable for a rally. Mwanyala .
That is the irony of life. The PF bought those heavy duty vehicles to oppress Hakainde, who at the time opposed their purchase. Now Hakainde is using these same vehicles to oppress the very people that bought them.
Zambian politics can make you dizzy.
Well, maybe PF should have looked into the future.
My silly and stupid Questions: (1) What is the ultimate Goal of this Rally? (2) Is this Rally necessary or not necessary?
Sometimes unknowingly we create our own monsters in our imagination due to the unsubstantiated fears we feel at the appearance of darkness.
Why not allow these people hold their rally and allow the public judge them on the actual sentiments or issues they will present. You never know they may have actually taken a gumble on this so that this reaction can give them publicity. Which has actually happened. Now they have some more things to say against this administration.
It is unnecessary to keep giving a candidate you presume is defeated that much attention unless of course there are indeed critical security issues worth taking note of.
These self defeating judgements are making them more popular. I hope you are taking note of this. Remember, this is a democratic right you as a political party were unjustly denied but now must protect and uphold for every one in Zambia.
To think they are getting popular is a misconception they had in 2021. PF leaders are all well off; the ordinary caders in their party is living off hand outs from them and are desperate to start openly receiving money which they can then burn publicly as a show of their wealth
A rally of criminals by criminals! Thats where the point is. Why wud police command give criminals public space to preach to pipo, to preach criminality? No chance
This is not logical thinking. Then way is PF recognized as a legal entity. Are you saying government is supporting criminals? Let’s get over this one party state mentality please. We are a multiparty Democratic State now.
Guys let’s not throw away our logic when discussing these issues. Think about the consequences of some of these issues locally as well as on the international front. Think broadly on the effect on what has already been achieved. And how these issues can easily change the image of our country outside. It has the potential to stop aid or progressive loan discussions. See the bigger picture.
Why does PF want only to do things their way as if they were still in govt. They were guided to defer their rally to end of Sept but refused. Asking them to obey country’s security services guidance is not turning the country into a one party state. These are hooligans used to lawlessness. Unfortunately there is a decent govt in place, they will not have it easy trying to be a nuisance no matter how much they cry.
Let the Zambia Police under the new dawn, give all the space for public rallies to all opposition parties EXCEPT THE PF