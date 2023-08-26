POLICE IN FULL RIOT GEAR SEAL OFF PF RALLY VENUE

By Patricia Male

Heavy police presence in full riot gear have sealed off Muchinga grounds in Zingalume township, where the Patriotic Front is expected to hold a public rally today.

On Thursday, the Zambia Police advised the PF not to hold their rally today but instead hold it at the end September, 2023, which the former ruling party has rejected.

Speaking to journalists at Muchinga grounds this morning, PF Information and Publicity Deputy Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba argued that the suggested date by the police command would not be obeyed because the security reasons given for the rally not to go ahead is not satisfying.

Mr. Mwamba who was threatened to be arrested and his mobile phone confiscated by the ground commander in charge of the Zingalume operation for going live on social media has wondered why police have given security concerns as reason why the rally cannot proceed when about 6 heavy duty police vehicles have been deployed to Muchinga grounds.

He says the party is saddened that police have cancelled the rally and feels police could have marshaled the gathering looking at the number of officers deployed to Muchinga grounds.

