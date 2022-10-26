Police Hunt For Journalist Accused For Sodomising Another Man With Down Syndrome

Police hunt for journalist accused sodomy

LUSAKA-based journalist Silvester Kaumba has tossed away his notebook and recorders as he takes to heels to avoid an arrest after accusations that he has been sodomising another man with down syndrome.

Kaumba, who has previously worked for Komboni Radio and PF-aglined Smart Eagles, was reported to police by the victim’s relatives this morning.

According to police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale, the victim has been taken to the University Teaching Hospital for medical examination.

“We have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is currently on the run,” reveaved Mwale in a brief statement.

Kaumba is a graduate of Evelyn Hone College.

Kalemba