Police hunt for man threatening to kill Mnangagwa and Govt officials

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has appealed for information on the identity and whereabouts of a man who posted on social media threatening to kill President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some government officials.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police said the man is seen on social media brandishing two pistols and threatening to kill President Mnangagwa and some government officials.

“The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” it said.

Separately, the police are looking for six robbers that hit a Harare financial services company on Sunday and dropped US$5 000 and two laptops at the scene as they dashed off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The police said the robbers attacked a gardener on the premises in Belgravia before breaking into the operations manager’s office where they blew up a safe using explosives and stole an unknown amount of money, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag.

As they escaped from the scene, the robbers dropped US$5 000, two laptops and a grinder.

Meanwhile the police are also investigating three separate murders that occurred around the country including that of a Shurugwi man who stabbed and killed his cousin with a Columbia knife after the two men argued over sharing some food.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Village 4, Chironde area when Tawanda Chinyati, 20, stabbed Belmore Tiri, 23, who died on admission at Shurugwi District Hospital.

In Zvishavane, the police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of the murder of Remember Karera who was found dead at a bushy area near SQ Suburbs in Maglass Township on Sunday.

In a related incident, Tafadzwa Humama, 34, was found dead on the same day with a deep cut on the head at a house in Chisipite, Harare. New Ziana