Police hunt for PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, Stardy Mwale

His lawyers had agreed with the Police that he will appear at Police Service Headquarters on 25th October 2023.

However the Police went searching for him in Lufwanyama and Chililabombwe.

The Copperbelt Police Chief claims the former Permanent Secretary has another case they are investigating, an alleged assault case from the by-election in Chililabombwe