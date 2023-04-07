POLICE HUNT FOR RAPIST GRANDFATHER

A 6-year-old child of Nakonde district has allegedly been defiled by her 56-year-old step-grandfather after she was left in his care by her grandmother.

The grandfather, identified as Charles Simpemba, is on the run and police have launched a manhunt for him.

Simpemba allegedly defiled the girl on Saturday around 09:00 hours, but the alleged crime was only reported to police on Tuesday.

The victim’s grandmother, who reported the incident to the police, narrated that she went to the farm to look for ingredients for preparing chikanda, leaving her grandchild with her husband.

She narrated that her husband took the victim to the bush for charcoal production, where he allegedly defiled her.

ZDM