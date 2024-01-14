POLICE HUNT FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED WIFE HE ACCUSED OF INFECTING HIM WITH STI

Police have instituted investigations into the death of a 26-year-old woman of Chipangali district who was allegedly murdered by her husband following a marital dispute.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Stephen Mayoko confirmed the incident which occurred between Wednesday around 20 hours and Thursday at 09:00 hours.

Mr. Mayoko identified the victim as Belita Soko of Manando village in Chief Kapatamoyo’s area who was murdered by her husband Jacob Phiri aged 35 of the same village.

He revealed that a shovel is believed to have been used in the act and that the victim sustained multiple cuts on the head.

Brief facts of the matter are that, the couple had divorced for seven years and only reconciled in October, 2023.

However, early this year, the suspect started accusing the wife of having an extra marital affair and having infected him with a sexually transmitted disease.

Mr. Mayoko says the victim’s aunt went to check on her but that she found the house closed from outside and tied with a mosquito net.

He disclosed that the door was forcibly open and discovered the victim lying lifeless on the floor in their matrimonial bedroom.

Mr. Mayoko says the victim’s body has been deposited in Chipata Central Mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

He however indicated that the suspect is on the run but that investigations into the matter have been instituted.

