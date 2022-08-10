A Kenyan MP is on the run after he allegedly shot dead an aide of his rival in Western Kenya.

Witnesses claim Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa shot the man in the head during an altercation at a polling station in Bungoma county.

Police have now launched a manhunt for the MP who is seeking a second term in this year’s general elections.

They have given him 24 hours to surrender to authorities investigating the killing.

Mr Barasa is no stranger to controversy. Last year, he was arrested and charged for assaulting a local musician.

He has previously served in the military.