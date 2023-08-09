POLICE IG ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM POLITICS

By Patricia Male

Citizens First Leader Harry Kalaba has advised Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba to manage himself and avoid being partisan.

Mr. Kalaba has also advised the Police Inspector General to desist from intimidating the opposition in the country because it is not in his place and that the opposition will not succumb to his threats.

Reacting to Mr. Musamba’s warning to Socialist Party President Fred M’membe to stop inciting statements that may cause anarchy and destabilize Zambia’s peace, Mr. Kalaba said this is the first time in the history of Zambia that a Police Inspector General is taking such a partisan stance.

Speaking to journalists at woodlands police station this morning where he and other opposition political party leaders had gone to visit Dr. M’membe but were denied access, Mr. Kalaba has urged Mr. Musamba to serve the people of Zambia and maintain his dignity rather than engaging in politics.

And commenting on the arrest of Dr. M’membe, Mr. Kalaba has charged that the arrest shows the UPND’s dictatorial tendencies and is unfortunate.

PHOENIX NEWS