LEMMY KAJOBA HAS FAILED, CHARGES SANGWA … people did not vote to replace PF thuggery with UPND thuggery

Lemmy Kajoba has failed, says State Counsel John Sangwa

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the lawlessness being exhibited by UPND thugs, where they even went to the extent of disrupting magistrate court proceedings, during the appearance of their fellow thugs who assaulted Kasama district administrative officer Beauty Namukoko, Sangwa said the problem lay squarely on the police, and their boss Kajoba in particular.

“The issue is very simple Mr Chilemba, all what you should do is call for the removal of the Inspector General of Police. Simple. When you see that level of lawlessness it’s failure…I know the temptation is always to try and politicise the issue but this is not a political issue. This is a law enforcement issue. Okay!” Sangwa said. “When you see such acts of lawlessness we have institutions of government that are responsible for maintaining law and order and that is why you have the Inspector General of Police, who is in charge of the internal security of the country and responsible for ensuring that we all comply with the law.”

Sangwa noted that the root cause of the problem emanated from the last 10 years of the PF’s reign, the period when he said state institutions were severely weakened, including DEC, ACC and police, to the point where the country was being run by cadres.

He said the country therefore needed to go back to the basics in addressing that mentality, and must start looking into questions of how to strengthen the institutions of government.

“In this case we are talking about law enforcement agencies. No body is above the law. So when you have a break down of law and order you have described, all what it means is that somebody has failed to do his job and that somebody is the Inspector of Police. So that is…