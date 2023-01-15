POLICE, IMMIGRATION BURST CHIRUNDU HOUSE OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

JOINT STATEMENT ON THE APPREHENSION OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN CHIRUNDU

January 15, 2023 – Zambia Police and Department of Immigration raided a house in Chirundu where 29 suspected illegal immigrants believed to be of Burundian origin where hiding.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the immigrants were about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Around 06:00 hours, Police Officers received a tip-off from a concerned member of the public that illegal immigrants were accommodated at a house in Mission Compound in Chirundu District.

Police alerted Officers from the Department of Immigration and together moved in following the report and 29 suspects aged between 10 and 40 believed to be Burundians were apprehended.

Among them are nine females, the youngest being a 10 year old minor.

Further investigations revealed that amongst the apprehended were twelve (12) Burundian Nationals who entered Zambia through Zombe Immigration border control on 7th and 9th January 2023 respectively, thirteen (13) holding fake Tanzanian Travel Documents who entered Zambia through Mbala on 10th January, 2023 and 4 undocumented foreign nationals.

They are currently at Immigration offices in Chirundu undergoing screening process.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police

Josephine N. Malambo

Acting Public Relations Officer

Department of Immigration