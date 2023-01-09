POLICE IN CHINGOLA CAUTION TWO BUSINESSMEN FOR DISRUPTING CHILUFYA TAYALI’S RADIO PROGRAMME

POLICE in Chingola have warned and cautioned two businessmen of Chingola in relation to the disruption of a radio programme which featured Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali.

Copperbelt Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba police summoned Billy Mwape 43 and Mutuna Chifunda aged 43 in relation with the matter.

Mr Mweemba explained that on December 31,2022 around 15:00 hours suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) members stormed Kokoliko Radio and disturbed a paid for radio programme.

He said the suspected carders entered the radio station premises without permission from management and stopped the programme.

Mr Mweemba disclosed that the matter was reported to the police by Eunice Phiri 36.

Mr Mweemba said some of the suspected cadres who stormed the station were identified as Mr Mwape,Mr Chifunda and the other two only identified as Sikazwe and Phiri.

“Police officers at Chingola Central Police summoned Mr Mwape and Mr Chifunda in relation to the complaint and a warn and caution statement was recorded over conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. It is alleged that the cadres entered the radio station premises without permission from management and stopped a programme by force,”Mr Mweemba.

He said the two suspects were released on police bond.