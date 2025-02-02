POLICE IN CHINGOLA LAUNCH MAN HAUNT FOR 2 MEN WHO MURDERED AN 18 YEAR OLD MAN AT A FUNERAL



Police in Chingola have launched a man haunt for 2 unidentified men who murdered an 18-year-old man at a funeral in Chabanyama Area.





Copperbelt Police commissioner who confirmed the development to RISE FM NEWS has identified the Victim as Collins Nyimbiri aged 18.



Mr Mweemba says the two unidentified men were causing confusion at a funeral by using insulting language, and when the victim tried to stop them, one of them held him and punched him on the right cheek.





He says the two, later joined forces and started beating the victim who was only rescued by other mourners at the funeral house.



Mr Mweemba says the Victim was then taken to Nchanga General Hospital and was later referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital and died Thursday January 30th 2025.





Police have since opened a docket of murder and investigations have been instituted in the matter.



