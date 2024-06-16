JUST IN: POLICE IN CHIPATA STORM BREEZE FM WHERE NAKACINDA IS FEATURING

Police in Chipata have stormed Breeze FM Radio premises attempting to stop radio program featuring Patriotic Front PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda.

The Police moving in a CDF motor vehicle were being led by an officer charge only identified as Chikonde Mutono who verbally abused the Kasenengwa MP

The same officer was captured in this video using fowl language against Honorable Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa Philemon Twasa who is accompanying the PF Secretary General when he attempted to inquire from them the reason why they wanted to know who was featuring on radio and the contents of their recorded interview.

The police claimed to be trying to protect the PF Secretary General.

Details coming……..